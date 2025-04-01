Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Stock Price Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $15.02. Approximately 7,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 71,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.
Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Pharvaris in the third quarter worth about $906,000. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in Pharvaris by 35.9% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Patient Square Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Pharvaris in the third quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 439,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 36,027 shares during the last quarter.
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.
