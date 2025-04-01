Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,403,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,315 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.29% of Pfizer worth $435,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,071,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,002,000 after buying an additional 1,080,822 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 294,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 159,984 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 384,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,389,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,142,000 after purchasing an additional 235,243 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $143.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $31.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.