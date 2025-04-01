PFC Capital Group Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

PFC Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere acquired 607 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.86 per share, with a total value of $157,735.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,271.82. This trade represents a 32.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $237.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.12 and a 200 day moving average of $248.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $206.71 and a 12 month high of $277.60. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $289.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $292.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.84.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

