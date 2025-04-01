PFC Capital Group Inc. Has $726,000 Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

PFC Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,967,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth $234,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $286.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equifax from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Equifax from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.56.

EFX opened at $243.72 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.02 and a 12 month high of $309.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.00. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

