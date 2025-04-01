PFC Capital Group Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PFC Capital Group Inc. cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.9% of PFC Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $149.94 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $205.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

