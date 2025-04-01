PFC Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

PFC Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 948.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,814,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,844,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 976.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,055,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,975,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $16,893,010,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,113,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,849,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375,547 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1,292.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,384,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,308,618,000 after buying an additional 12,423,153 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 785,976 shares of company stock worth $147,912,102. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $167.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.54. The stock has a market cap of $787.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

