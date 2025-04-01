Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTVLF) Short Interest Update

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTVLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 898,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.6 days.
Pet Valu Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PTVLF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.89. 2,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,840. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. Pet Valu has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $23.72.
About Pet Valu
