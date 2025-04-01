Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTVLF) Short Interest Update

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTVLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 898,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.6 days.

Pet Valu Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PTVLF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.89. 2,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,840. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. Pet Valu has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $23.72.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods and pet-related supplies for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small animals in Canada. It offers food and treats for dogs and cats, cat litter, dog and cat toys, collars and leashes, health and wellness solutions, waste management solutions, pet cages and carriers, flea and tick products, and pet apparel and other related accessories.

