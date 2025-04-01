Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,085,900 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 1,536,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMNXF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. 14,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,239. Perseus Mining has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d’Ivoire. It also holds 70% interest in the Meyas Sand gold project in Sudan.

