Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,085,900 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 1,536,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.0 days.
Perseus Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PMNXF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. 14,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,239. Perseus Mining has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77.
Perseus Mining Company Profile
