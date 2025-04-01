Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 93.50 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 93.50 ($1.21), with a volume of 1429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.23).

Pembroke VCT B Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 95.77. The firm has a market cap of £213.27 million, a PE ratio of -32.28 and a beta of -0.05.

Pembroke VCT B Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Pembroke VCT B’s payout ratio is -172.64%.

About Pembroke VCT B

Established in 2013 and managed by Pembroke Investment Managers LLP, Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust focused on growth stage companies in the design, education, food, beverage and hospitality, wellness, digital services and media sectors. The investment team aims to find exceptional and innovative founders to grow the brands of tomorrow, giving investors the opportunity to share in the growth of some of Britain’s most exciting and entrepreneurial smaller companies.

