Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CEO Douglas L. Kennedy Sells 5,000 Shares

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,989.22. This represents a 12.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PGC opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.57%. On average, analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 654,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after acquiring an additional 22,805 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Our Latest Report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

(Get Free Report)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.