Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CEO Douglas L. Kennedy Sells 5,000 Shares

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,989.22. This represents a 12.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ PGC opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92.
Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.57%. On average, analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.
Peapack-Gladstone Financial
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
