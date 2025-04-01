PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) were up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $122.61 and last traded at $122.20. Approximately 1,412,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,638,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.35.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PDD from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PDD from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Nomura Securities lowered PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PDD in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.91.

The stock has a market cap of $168.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,059,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,376,000 after buying an additional 1,942,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PDD by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,662,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,986,000 after purchasing an additional 268,662 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,603,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,253,000 after buying an additional 4,673,022 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter worth $812,246,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in PDD by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,978,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,847,000 after buying an additional 3,350,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

