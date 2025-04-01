Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,851 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.52% of Paylocity worth $57,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 149.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 489.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Paylocity from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $187.34 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $129.94 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.96.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 23,243 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,439,413.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 470,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,856,332. The trade was a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

