Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Short Interest Update

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $122,752.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,582.36. This trade represents a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,160 shares of company stock worth $143,947. Insiders own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Parke Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 56.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 306.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parke Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PKBK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.81. 13,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,409. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. Parke Bancorp has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 21.25%.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Parke Bancorp

About Parke Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.