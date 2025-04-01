Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Purchases £16,359.78 in Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Woodman purchased 2,193 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.64) per share, for a total transaction of £16,359.78 ($21,136.67).

Richard Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

On Friday, March 28th, Richard Woodman sold 21,497 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.05), for a total value of £167,246.66 ($216,080.96).

On Thursday, January 30th, Richard Woodman sold 259,904 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 765 ($9.88), for a total transaction of £1,988,265.60 ($2,568,818.60).

Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON PAG opened at GBX 742 ($9.59) on Tuesday. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 656 ($8.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 868 ($11.21). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 759.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 747.56.

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a GBX 27.20 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $13.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAG

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small

and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the

London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.