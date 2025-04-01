Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture Invests $1.21 Million in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000. United Airlines comprises about 2.8% of Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Airlines by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,320,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,874,000 after buying an additional 78,470 shares in the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $9,359,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $69.05 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.76 and its 200-day moving average is $86.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Barclays set a $140.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UAL

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.