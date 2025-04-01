Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOZ) Shares Sold by Knott David M Jr

Knott David M Jr cut its position in shares of Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOZ – Free Report) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,061 shares during the quarter. Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF makes up 0.5% of Knott David M Jr’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Knott David M Jr’s holdings in Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,438,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,342,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,174,000 after purchasing an additional 301,278 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,486,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of CLOZ opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.94. Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $27.25.

Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.1455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th.

The Panagram Bbb-B Clo ETF (CLOZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations of any maturity that are rated between BBB+ and B-. CLOZ was launched on Jan 24, 2023 and is managed by Panagram.

