Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 44.45 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 42.45 ($0.55), with a volume of 7463398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.30 ($0.56).

Pan African Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £941.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.12.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African is an African-focused mid-tier gold producer, with annual production capacity of over 200,000 oz/year from long-life (+20 years) underground mines in the prolific Witwatersrand Basin and the Barberton Greenstone Belt, as well as from low-cost high-margin environmentally remediating surface remining operations.

