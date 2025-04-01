Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.02 and last traded at $84.96. Approximately 28,236,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 67,997,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.19.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.23 and a 200-day moving average of $69.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $36,047,351.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,681,933.04. This trade represents a 73.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,379,785 shares of company stock worth $281,528,938 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.