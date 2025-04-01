Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 335335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PALAF. UBS Group cut shares of Paladin Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Paladin Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

