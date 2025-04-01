Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stake Raised by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 1.1% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Atlas Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 213.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 104,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 71,373 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.72.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.