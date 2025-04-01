Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,207 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Ovintiv worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 57.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 328,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after purchasing an additional 120,235 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ovintiv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 97.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,021,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,138,000 after purchasing an additional 80,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $58.00 price target on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Ovintiv Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OVV opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.