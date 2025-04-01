OV Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

OV Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,822 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 1.8% of OV Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. OV Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 0.7 %

CRM opened at $268.05 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.67. The firm has a market cap of $257.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

In other Salesforce news, insider R David Schmaier sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.34, for a total value of $514,686.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,644.60. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $298,055.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,534,090. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,660 shares of company stock worth $14,095,336 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRM

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.