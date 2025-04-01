Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Position Raised by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 352.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,099,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194,173 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.20% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $74,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 38,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 28,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lane Generational LLC grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 303,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 0.9 %

OR stock opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.50 and a beta of 0.96. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.31 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.