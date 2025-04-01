Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Short Interest Down 20.2% in March

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,100 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the February 28th total of 865,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 533,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,300 shares of Orion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $43,131.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,705.14. This represents a 4.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Orion by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Orion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Orion by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Orion from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Orion from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Orion Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:OEC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.63. 682,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,770. Orion has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $715.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.03 million. Orion had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 2.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Orion will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Orion Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

