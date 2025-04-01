Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Orion were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion during the third quarter worth $280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Orion by 129.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 25,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Orion by 122.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Orion by 1,112.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Orion from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Orion from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Orion Price Performance

Orion stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.24. Orion S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $732.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Orion had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.0207 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Orion news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $43,131.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 79,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,705.14. This trade represents a 4.32 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Orion

(Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.