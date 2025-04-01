Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.83. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $78.36 and a 12-month high of $96.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

