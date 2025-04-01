Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,151 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 130,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.80%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

