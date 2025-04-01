Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Short Interest Update

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,100 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the February 28th total of 610,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:ONL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.12. 196,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,136. Orion Office REIT has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $118.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.36 million during the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative net margin of 50.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.35%.

In other news, Director Reginald Harold Gilyard bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,647 shares in the company, valued at $257,670.45. This represents a 57.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Mcdowell acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 293,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,859.60. This trade represents a 4.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 61,446 shares of company stock worth $147,092 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONL. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 1,215.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

