Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 7.15 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Orchard Funding Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.07%.

Orchard Funding Group Stock Performance

Shares of Orchard Funding Group stock opened at GBX 36.20 ($0.47) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.50. Orchard Funding Group has a one year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 40.80 ($0.53). The company has a market cap of £7.73 million, a PE ratio of 517.14 and a beta of -0.13.

Orchard Funding Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. This is a positive change from Orchard Funding Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Orchard Funding Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,285.71%.

About Orchard Funding Group

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Standard Lending and Toyota Products. The company offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.

