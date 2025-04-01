Opus Genetics’ (IRD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Opus Genetics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Opus Genetics stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.28. Opus Genetics has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08.

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Opus Genetics had a negative net margin of 324.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. On average, analysts expect that Opus Genetics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Opus Genetics Company Profile

Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

