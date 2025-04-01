Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stake Boosted by Villanova Investment Management Co LLC

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares during the quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC owned about 0.14% of Open Lending worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,178,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,768,000 after buying an additional 160,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,545,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 841,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 31,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Open Lending by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 777,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 295,395 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on LPRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.12.

Open Lending Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $329.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($1.23). Open Lending had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

