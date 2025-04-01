ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in ONEOK by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 7,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $99.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.12 and a 200 day moving average of $100.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 79.69%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

