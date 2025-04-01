Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17, RTT News reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Omeros Stock Performance

OMER stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.03. Omeros has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $13.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMER has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

