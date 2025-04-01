OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 841,863 Shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 450.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 841,863 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aegon by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 145,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aegon by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Aegon stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. Aegon Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

