OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 101,346 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,346 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 4.17% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $12,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPEM. Potentia Wealth bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,238,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.56. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

