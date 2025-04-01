OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $302.01 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,297,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,005,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.6% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.27% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,637,205,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,752 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,704.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 3,403,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,394 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.41. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $68.74 and a one year high of $78.95.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

