OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Free Report) by 448.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,741 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 11.80% of Global X Southeast Asia ETF worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASEA. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 584.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 145,214 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 180,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 48,338 shares during the period.

Get Global X Southeast Asia ETF alerts:

Global X Southeast Asia ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:ASEA opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. Global X Southeast Asia ETF has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43.

About Global X Southeast Asia ETF

The Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (ASEA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE\u002FASEAN 40 INDEX index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted and -selected index of the 40 largest and most liquid stocks from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. ASEA was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Southeast Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Southeast Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.