OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,049 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 108,146 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up about 0.3% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $17,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,849,000. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $2,003,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BUD opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $110.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

