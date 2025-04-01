OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 44,752 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,892,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,254,000 after purchasing an additional 129,560 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 393,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,482,000 after buying an additional 34,110 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,632,000 after acquiring an additional 21,092 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,203,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TM opened at $176.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $159.04 and a 12-month high of $248.47. The firm has a market cap of $238.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TM. Macquarie raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. CLSA cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

