OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 1,741.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,258 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,906.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.39. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $26.35.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

