OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 503,079 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 503,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,275,000. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 0.7% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average is $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $312.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

