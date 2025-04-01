Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.63, but opened at $22.88. Oklo shares last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 2,817,561 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director John M. Jansen purchased 6,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKLO shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Oklo Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Oklo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oklo by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

