O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 48,397 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,397 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

