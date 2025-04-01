O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,476 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $12,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.80.

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $207.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.06. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $156.66 and a 1 year high of $212.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

