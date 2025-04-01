O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Jabil worth $11,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Jabil by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 903,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,270,000 after buying an additional 118,376 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Jabil by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 22,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,045. The trade was a 89.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,283. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JBL stock opened at $136.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.07.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 7.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

