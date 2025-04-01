O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Reliance worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance by 973.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance in the third quarter worth about $1,504,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 97.0% in the third quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 32,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after buying an additional 16,086 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Reliance by 81.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Reliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $9,356,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,115,919.60. This represents a 25.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Stock Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $288.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.98 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.74.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.52). Reliance had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Reliance’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

