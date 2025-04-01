O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $10,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 76.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 41,138 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total transaction of $9,349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 944,666 shares in the company, valued at $196,263,808.16. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,408 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $273,602.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,014,116.16. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,720 shares of company stock valued at $20,616,369. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSM stock opened at $158.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.97. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $219.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 51.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.44 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $226.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.93.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

