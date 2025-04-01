NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.0 %

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $190.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.68. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $183.56 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $13,445,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 98,558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.