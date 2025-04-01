NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,051,300 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the February 28th total of 2,454,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital upgraded shares of NuVista Energy to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

NuVista Energy Price Performance

NuVista Energy Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVSF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 37,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,198. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. NuVista Energy has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $10.85.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

