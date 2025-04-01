NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,051,300 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the February 28th total of 2,454,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, ATB Capital upgraded shares of NuVista Energy to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.
NuVista Energy Price Performance
NuVista Energy Company Profile
NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.
