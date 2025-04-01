Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 735.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NVO stock opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $312.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

